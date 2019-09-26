GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man is asking for your help. Tim Brink lost a pair of Oakley glasses that have sentimental value. His friend bought him new lenses when he scratched his first pair. That friend is air force Lt. Chris Rhoton.
He died last month after taking his own life. That's why the sunglasses mean so much to the man who lost them.
Brink says Rhoton "always had a smile, known for his bright smile and his love white chocolate mochas... he was quirky and funny."
He posted on Facebook that he lost the glasses Tuesday at the Target on Woodruff Road.
"I hope somewhere and somewhere out there knows. Target was very helpful and they took my information, but so far nothing has come up," says Brink.
He says he just wants them back and will pay whoever picked them up.
Airforce Lt. Chris Rhoton didn't want his friend Tim Brink out with scratched frames so he replaced the lenses without a second thought. Brink says big or small he always wanted to help.
"If you ever had a problem and he could help, with a vehicle or otherwise, airplane, he was on it. He wanted to help. He was amazing man the world was a lot better having him for sure even in the short time that he was around," says Brink.
Lt. Rhoton's time was cut short on August 15th when he committed suicide. His military career had taken him all over the world, landing him here in the Upstate as a Recruiter for the Airforce.
Brink says he believes through the pain of losing Lt. Rhoton, there is a message that will help others who are struggling as well.
Brink believes, "it is a transcendent issue. It reaches beyond any social, gender, economic, religious barriers. It affects everyone... That means we as a community, civilians even, will be more and more willing to talk about it and hopefully people will continue to find hope. For me, spiritually, I look to Christ. My faith is where I had to root myself into."
Brink says that he's found peace in a dream that he has about his dear friend.
He said in the dream he saw, "his goofy grin right next to me and a big smile and he said 'it’s OK Tim, everything’s… Like this is real, I am OK.'"
He hopes people will reach out to their friends and make sure they are OK as well.
"If it is done and love and done with care and compassion you never know what will give someone hope," says Brink.
Brink says the loss was so tough because he remembers the last conversation with Chris before he died. He could tell something was very different.
"He talked to me very seriously that day and I said 'is there something I can do is there a code word?… Just promise me that you will call if anything possibly happens to you, I want to talk to you first and I said promised me.' And he said 'you know I’ll call you. Not a problem' and I said OK," says Brink.
Sadly, he lost Rhoton a short time later.
Brink is one of the owners of Smoky Dreams Barbecue that you see here.
A place that he hopes is place where veterans feel welcomed and willing to opened and willing to open up and have those important conversations.
Brink also has a non-profit that supports military chaplains.
