CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney said a young man has been arrested on felony drug trafficking charges and hun changer.
Deputies said during the a 22-year-old Olajah Rasheed Grant the following charges:
- Trafficking, Opium or Heroin
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Place/Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substances
Grant has been sentenced to serve five to seven years in prison, according to the sheriff's office.
