Prison jail generic
Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm via Getty Images

CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney said a young man has been arrested on felony drug trafficking charges and hun changer.

Deputies said during the a 22-year-old Olajah Rasheed Grant the following charges:

  • Trafficking, Opium or Heroin 
  • Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Maintaining a Vehicle/Place/Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substances

Grant has been sentenced to serve five to seven years in prison, according to the sheriff's office.

MORE NEWS: Greenville says goodbye to Wings of the City art exhibit

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.