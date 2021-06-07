CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office says that a Charlotte man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in Cherokee County.
According to a release from the solicitor, 35-year-old Salvador Marquez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that occurred in January 2018.
The release from the solicitor says that Marquez fire shots into a car driven by 33-year old Matthew Littlejohn of Spartanburg near North Limestone Street. One of the bullets fatally struck Littlejohn during the incident, according to the solicitor.
The release says that deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office used surveillance video from a nearby business to uncover the events that led up to the shooting.
In addition to his guilty plea in this case, the solicitor says that Marquez has a prior criminal record that includes convictions for trafficking marijuana, common law robbery, violation of probation and breaking into a motor vehicle.
The solicitor says that Marquez will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.
