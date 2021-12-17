ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man from Asheville has been sentenced to prison for engaging in sex acts with minors in exchange for money, according to the United States Attorney Dena J. King.
King said from July 2019 to April 2020, Coyoami Ruiz Miguel, 26, used Snapchat and other messaging apps to contact at least 15 minors females to get them to send explicit photos and engage in sex acts with Miguel in exchange for money. Miguel was arrested in Miguel in April 2020.
We're told on Jan. 13, 2021, Miguel plead guilty to possession of child pornography and using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.
Miguel was sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to King. Miguel will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon the completion of his federal sentence. If Miguel is not deported, or later returns to the United States, he was ordered by Judge Reidinger to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.