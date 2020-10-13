OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 10th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced that an Oconee County jury convicted a man for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Tuesday.
Gary Wirtz was sentenced to 25 years in prison according to a release from the solicitor's office. The release says that Wirtz will not be eligible for parole.
The solicitor's office says that the charges stem form a July 2019 incident when Wirtz was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Solicitor David Wagner says that this was the first trial in the 10th Judicial Circuit that was authorized by the South Carolina Court Administration since the onset of COVID-19.
“Special thanks to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in this case. Mr. Wirtz is a career criminal and repeat drug offender. Today’s sentence sends a strong message to repeat offenders in our community that their behavior has serious consequences.”
