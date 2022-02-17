CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Indian Trail man was sentenced to more than 13.5 years in prison after robbing a Family Dollar store at gun point, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, court documents mention 33-year-old James Arden Alexander entered a Family Dollar located at 6716 Nations Ford Road in Charlotte at 5:15 p.m. on December 16, 2019. Alexander pointed a gun at two customers and the store's cashier, ordering them to get on the ground. The victims did what he told them, and Alexander went behind the counter, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It is also mentioned that he pointed the gun at the cashier and forced her to stand up and open the register.
He then took the money and the store's safe and left the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found him after he left the scene and 33-year-old Gerran McClure in the car and attempted to stop them.
They ignored police and continued driving recklessly into South Carolina.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continued the pursuit and were able to successfully stop the vehicle on I -77. They were both arrested at the scene.
CMP officers recovered the cash taken from the store in the car, a loaded gun, and additional gun magazines.
Alexander pleaded guilty to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce, or "Hobbs Act" robbery on April 12, 2021. McClure pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the Hobbs Act robbery.
Alexander is in federal custody and will be transferred into the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
