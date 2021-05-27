SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for robbing a local bank, according to the Spartanburg County 7th judicial circuit.
According to the judicial circuit, 37-year-old William Daniel Bowman pleaded guilty to a bank robbery that happened on Jan. 14, 2020 at Arthur State Bank, 595 N. Main Street. The judicial circuit goes on to say Bowman entered the bank around 2:20 p.m. and demanded money in a note passed to a teller. He collected the money and fled the parking lot in a late model 4-door Chevrolet Cobalt, says the judicial circuit.
The judicial circuit says Bowman did not appear to have a weapon, but he held his hand in his pocket, leading the teller to believe he was armed.
They go on to say Woodruff police and SLED agents arrested Bowman two days after the hold-up at a Trammel Road property. Officers recovered the getaway car hidden under a tarp during the investigation, says the judicial circuit.
According to the judicial circuit, Bowman's prior criminal record included multiple convictions for drug and property crime offenses in North Carolina. They also mentions that he will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Mark Hayes' prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
It is mentioned that the new prison sentence includes restitution for the bank.
