COWPENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting, according to the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office.
According to the solicitor, 32-year-old Bobby Hank Wright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The solicitor says Wright was one of the four people charged in connection to a January 28, 2019 shooting on Thomas Road that claimed the life of 34-year-old Marcus Kirk. Kirk died inside his house after he was hit by gunfire from the passing car that Wright and his co-defendants were riding in, says the solicitor.
The other two people were in the house when the gunfire started and they narrowly escaped injury, says the solicitor.
The solicitor says three shell casings were found in the road in front of Kirk's house, and the size of the shells indicated that two different weapons were used.
Wright will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for parole or early release, according to the solicitor. His prior criminal record included convictions for burglary, domestic violence, shoplifting and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
According to the solicitor, 26-year-old Matthew Tyler Blackwell pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and an unrelated drug trafficking charge in August. Tyler received a 38-year prison sentence.
