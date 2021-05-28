SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County 7th circuit solicitor said a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
According to the circuit solicitor office, 50-year-old Mark Anthony Gilbert was found guilty of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a three-day jury trial.
The circuit solicitor office says on July 18, 2018 the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office learned about an allegation of sexual abuse involving Gilbert and an underage teenage girl. They go on to say the victim described the crimes in detail during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center that included repeated sexual assaults over the course of two years and Gilbert forcing the victim to watch pornography.
The office says Circuit Judge Grace Knie issues a 20-year prison sentence on three of the charges and a consecutive 5-year sentence on the fourth charge.
Gilbert's name will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry and the Central Registry of Abuse and Neglect says the office.
MORE NEWS: Woman accused of not feeding dog in Laurens Co. sentenced to 90 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.