GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Daniel Lee Pease will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a crash that killed a Wade Hampton High School student in 2018.
On Thursday, Pease pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury. The death charge resulted in a 20-year sentence, while the great bodily injury charges resulted in consecutive 5-year sentences.
Pease was behind the wheel of a stolen car on December 6, 2018, and was under the influence when he slammed into another car along Wade Hampton Boulevard. Inside that car was 17-year-old Josh Burgess, a senior at WHHS who was on the football team and in an engineering program. Pease stole the car from the Firehouse Subs in Greer.
At Pease's sentencing, Burgess's family spoke to FOX Carolina. We were the only local media outlet to hear from Justin Brooks, one of his cousins.
"It's been a rough two years," Brooks told us, recollecting what happened the night of the crash. "Nobody deserves to be in that situation."
Before the sentencing, Brooks said he had been praying about the outcome, and feels God put in on his heart that Pease needed another chance. He still hoped the judge would hand down a fair sentence.
After Pease was sentenced, family attorney Sidney Mitchell said it was a "long day coming" two years in the making. He said three teens, one of them Josh, were out for dinner after church but had their lives changed forever. Josh's younger sister Lily and cousin Jeffrey were both injured in the crash. Amidst the tragedy, Mitchell said both families were embraced by the Greer community.
"Without that, I don't know that they'd be here," said Mitchell.
