SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge sentenced a Spartanburg man to life in prison Thursday for killing a teen.
Jacory S. Foster, 28, was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and 2 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Foster shot 19-year-old Kiyounnie Duran Jackson to death on Nov. 27, 2017. Spartanburg police found Jackson on the floor of a vacant home on Fisher Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police learned that Foster and others lured Jackson to the home to rob him. Cash and a handgun were stolen.
Barnette said charges are still pending for three other suspects in Jackson’s death.
