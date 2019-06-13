SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Spartanburg man will spend life in prison for an armed robbery that injured two people at a hotel.
Dominick Antonio Thompson, 27, was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The crimes happened on Nov. 24, 2016 at the Crossland Studios on Mobile Drive. Thompson, two other men and a woman entered a hotel room while armed with handguns. The trio demanded the personal belongings of the occupants and pistol-whipped one of the victims. The gun discharged during the assault, and a woman was shot. Barnette said the bandits fled the crime scene with money, cell phones and ammunition.
The news release from the solicitor did not indicate whether Thompson’s accomplices have gone to trial.
