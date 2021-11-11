LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man accused of molesting and beating a toddler in 2018 in Laurens pled guilty Thursday and has been sentenced to life with no parole, according to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
William Ryan Looper pled guilty to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child involving victim’s murder, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.
Investigators say Looper molested and beat two-year-old Brantley Smith back in 2018. Smith was the son of Jessica Smith, Looper's then-girlfriend.
A judge sentenced Looper to life in prison for murder, 60 years for criminal sexual conduct and 20 years for unlawful neglect of a child. All the sentences will also run concurrently.
Looper avoided the death penalty because he pled guilty to the charges.
Looper said he meant to assault Smith but didn’t intend to kill him. He agreed he caused Smith’s death and that he committed sexual battery on Smith.
Stumbo said he believes the case was deserving of the death penalty but that Looper’s willingness to come forward about the abuse he endured from his father would bring this full circle.
William Harold Looper, Billy Looper’s father, is facing close to 100 years in prison if he’s found guilty on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.
Stumbo said “the cycle of abuse is a learned behavior” and that Billy Looper said he would testify against his father in court for the sexual assault charge.
“Billy Looper’s actions are the very face of evil and it is unfathomable the depth of that evil faced by Brantley on that horrific night,” Stumbo said. “Although we still believe that he is deserving of a death sentence for what he did, this resolution to a negotiated life sentence will provide a unique opportunity to pursue a more complete justice for this family and our community. May Brantley rest in peace.”
