LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo announced Wednesday that a Laurens County man is headed to prison for 55 years after he was found guilty in a 2018 home invasion and brutal stabbing death.
A jury found Lutavious Elmore, 33, guilty of murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 28-year-old Sergio Lindsey after a week-long trial.
Elmore stabbed Lindsey 18 times in October 2018 with a kitchen after observing Lindsey sleeping beside Elmore's ex-girlfriend in her home. He broke in through a kitchen window after watching the two sleep through the bedroom window, Stumbo said.
The ex-girlfriend was able to escape the home and call 911.
"Elmore then doused (Lindsey's) body with gasoline on the back patio and placed his clothes in a burn pile in a clearing behind the house," said Stumbo in a news release. "Investigators later found the smoldering pile of clothing, which had failed to burn completely. Elmore fled the scene and was apprehended later that morning at his sister’s residence. Elmore gave investigators various versions of events, beginning with a complete denial of any involvement and then ending with a claim of self-defense."
Elmore will not be eligible for parole.
PREVIOUSLY - Bond denied for man accused in Laurens County death investigation
