BUNCOMBE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The district attorney’s office said Thursday a man is headed to prison for two robberies earlier this year in Buncombe County.
Gary Adrian Church, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of common law robbery, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and an array misdemeanor charges.
The judge sentenced Church to serve between 87 and 117 months in prison and to pay $1,132.50 in costs and $1,020.95 in restitution.
Church’s crime spree began on August 6, 2018 when he placed a pack of beer on the counter of a checkout line in the Ingles near the intersection of Hendersonville and Mills Gap roads. He then stuck his hand under his shirt and demanded all the money in the register. When the clerk hesitated, Church grabbed the entire cash drawer and ran out of the grocery store. The clerk followed Church outside and watched him drive off in a pickup truck.
The next day, Church robbed the Eblen Short Stop off of Tunnel Road. Again, he approached the clerk for a beer purchase, and then demanded cash from the register. When the clerk reached for her phone, Church told her that she "really didn't want to do that.” He then ripped the register from the counter and ran out the door.
Another employee ran after Church after hearing the clerk scream and was able to get the license plate of the truck Church fled in.
Church was arrested after a 3-hour standoff on August 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.