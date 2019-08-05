ASHEVILLE. NC (FOX Carolina) – A man who shot and killed another man at an Asheville apartment complex is headed to prison.
District Attorney Todd Williams said Monday that Sharod Woods, 22, will spend at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the shooting death of Kelby Swinton-Moore.
The judge sentenced Woods to serve between 144 months and 185 months Monday.
The killing happened July 8, 2017 at the Livingston Street Apartment complex.
Woods fired ten rounds at Swinton-Moore, 20, and hit him twice following a heated argument.
Williams released this statement Monday:
“The Asheville Police Department collected substantial evidence showing that Mr. Woods intentionally and maliciously shot and killed Kelby Swinton-Moore. Today’s guilty plea to the charge of Second Degree Murder and the sentence accompanying that plea appropriately hold Mr. Woods to account for this dreadful crime that far too early claimed the life of Mr. Swinton-Moore. Witnesses stated that Mr. Swinton-Moore was unarmed in this tragic and senseless case of gun violence; my sympathies are with the victim’s family.”
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman last seen at Greenville restaurant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.