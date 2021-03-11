PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who was charged after a moped wreck claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.
The solicitor’s office confirmed Richard Worthen was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty to unlawful neglect of a child during a hearing late last month.
12-year-old Daniel Harris, a 6th grader at Greer Middle School, was riding with Worthen on a moped when it crashed into another vehicle along Calhoun Memorial Highway in November 2019. Harris was hurt in the crash and died at the hospital.
