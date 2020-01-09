GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge has sentenced Samuel Lamar Burnside to 45 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime by a Greenville County jury on Wednesday.
Burnside was charged with murder in August 2017 after the body of Catherine Tenise Clark, 37, was found dead in the road at the corner of Sagitairus Way and Stables Road.
Evidence presented at the trial revealed Burnside picked up the victim at the Southern Suites motel on August 5 and then the two began arguing in Burnside’s vehicle. Burnside began assaulting Clark and then drove her to the intersection where evidence showed he forced her from the car and then shot her three times.
