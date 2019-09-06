GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Friday a man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for fatally shooting another man at a Greenville County apartment complex.
A jury found Nyquan Tykie Brown, 23, guilty of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Thursday.
Brown shot and killed 29-year-old Fred Anderson in an apartment on Shemwood Lane back in December of 2016.
Greenville police used cell tower location technology to identify Brown as a suspect and confirm he had communicated with others involved in the case.
