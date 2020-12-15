GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Tuesday that Adam Thomas Byrum is headed to prison for killing one person and injuries two others in a series of shootings from 2019.
Wilkins said Byrum pled guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder on Dec. 10, 2020. The judge has since sentenced Byrum to 50 years in prison.
On March 13, 2019, Byrum arranged to get a ride with a co-worker at the Dollar General on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest. When they met, Byrum shot the co-woker and a passenger in the car. Wilkins said Byrum and a co-defendant were both armed with .380 caliber firearms and that Byrum shot into the vehicle numerous times. The co-worker suffered several gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder. The passenger suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, one of which caused a traumatic spinal injury that resulted in permanent paralysis from the chest down.
Wilkins said Byrum was involved in another shooting on March 17, 2019 on Locust Hill Road, where Jamie Dale Smith, 32, was found shot to death in a Ford F-150, which was partially in the roadway and partially in the entrance to a business. Smith had been shot twice in the head and two .380 caliber shell casings were also found inside the vehicle.
Wilkins said they reviewed Smith’s phone records and found a handwritten note with Byrum’s phone number and a meeting location, which led them to Byrum as the suspect.
Byrum was taken into custody on March 18, 2019.
Charges against the co-defendant, Corina Veronica Castro, are still pending, Wilkins said.
