ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo says a man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries that spanned eight counties over nearly three months.
James Steven Brown Jr. , 39, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges.
Those charges include first-degree burglary and grand larceny, related to a string of burglaries spanning Abbeville, Greenwood, and Laurens counties.
The Solicitor's Office says Brown robbed a number of storage sheds and outbuildings in June 2017 in Abbeville County. He later broke into at least two homes in Greenwood and Laurens Counties.
The Solicitor's Office says Brown ran from police on at least two occasions before he was caught and detained in Anderson County.
