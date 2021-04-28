ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department say a shooting from Tuesday evening has left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.
According to Asheville PD, at 5 p.m., police responded shots fired and a gunshot wound outside of Hillcrest Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Asheville PD is asking anyone with information to call 828-252-1110 or submit a anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
