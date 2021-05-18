ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one man was shot to death after an altercation with a neighbor Tuesday night.
According to Coroner Greg Shore, around 10:57 p.m. on Thompson Street in Pendleton, Pendleton EMS and deputies responded to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a male was found on the porch of his home with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
After preliminary investigation, the coroner said that the victim and a neighbor were involved in an altercation that led to the gunfire exchange between the two.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 71-year-old Hack Sullivan, Sr. His death was ruled as a homicide.
This investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
