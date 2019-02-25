GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man’s generosity when Upstate Girl Scouts were selling cookies on cold and rainy Friday, Feb. 22 is going viral.
Kayla Dillard posted the photo after she said a man spent $540 to buy all of the girl’s cookies.
The man initially bought 7 packs of cookies for $40 and told the girls to keep the change.
He came back to the table a short time later and, per Dillard, told the girls “pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold.”
Dillard's post has since been shared more than 6,000 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.