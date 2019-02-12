GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina man has filed a lawsuit against the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office alleging that the was held in jail for 25 days without bond on charges that were dropped during a preliminary hearing, according to the suit filed on Jan. 22, 2019.
The suit also names of the owners of a Li’l Cricket store on Ninety Six Highway in Greenwood County as a defendant in the case.
The lawsuit claims a clerk at Li’l Cricket falsely identified the plaintiff, Kevis Lewis of Richland County, as a suspect when the store was robbed on Nov. 12, 2017.
Lewis, according to the lawsuit, had an alibi and was miles away at the time of the robbery. Yet, he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, petty larceny, and a weapons offense. The suit alleges Lewis was never questioned by deputies and spent 25 days in jail without bond until a fully contested preliminary hearing, during which the charges against him were dismissed.
The lawsuit is seeking damages for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution by all defendants, and negligence by the the sheriff’s office.
The Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office said it cannot comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.