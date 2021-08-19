WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. Police say they did not find a bomb in the vehicle but possible bomb-making materials were collected from it. Authorities are trying to learn what led the man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and make bomb threats to officers.
