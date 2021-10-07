ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Shackleburg Road in Anderson County is closed after rain Wednesday morning caused flooding, according to officials on scene.
Officials said a call came in around 6 a.m. saying a man's car got washed out and flipped on Shackleburg Road near Ryobi Drive. The man then got out and held on a tree.
We're told the man is fine but he was transported to the hospital.
This is all the information that we have at this time.
MORE NEWS: Official: Man trapped in flooded waters has been rescued in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.