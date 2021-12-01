CHICAGO (AP) — A man who worked with Jussie Smollett says the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to fake a homophobic and racist attack. Abimbola Osundairo is testifying Wednesday at Smollett’s trial. Osundairo was friends with Smollett and worked with him on “Empire.” He says Smollett asked him and his brotheer “to fake beat him up” and instructed them on how to carry out the hoax. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of the 2019 assault in downtown Chicago. Smollett's defense attorney says he was a “real victim" and that the brothers' accounts are unreliable.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.