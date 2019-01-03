KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said 2019 is off to a winning start for Bobby Bridges of Kings Mountain, NC.
Bridges told lottery officials scratched off a $125,000 prize on a South Carolina Education Lottery ticket right before ringing in the new year.
“I thought I was going to pass out,” Bridges told lottery officials. “I’ve never had that feeling in my life.”
Bridges is now fine and planning to celebrate his win.
“I’m taking my girlfriend out to eat steak,” he said.
He bought the winning $5 All Cash Club game ticket at the 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.
One top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 All Cash Club game, at odds of 1 in 595,200.
