UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Monday, Union police were dispatched to a residence along Lakeside Drive in reference to a bleeding female, and possible assault victim.
Upon arrival police met with the victim who they noticed was bleeding along her face area.
The victim told police that the man who she was living with, and pregnant with his child, had attacked her.
The victim told police he had become angry and thrown an ashtray at her, and then an unopened can of Keystone light beer.
The beer struck the victim's lip and busted it open, she told police.
The pregnant victim left through the back door after the assault, she told police.
A warrant for domestic violence is being issued for the suspect.
