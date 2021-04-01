Mugshot- Nathaniel Perez

The mugshot of Nathaniel Perez, a man suspected of breaking into a prison to distribute contraband (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, April 1, 2021)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says a man was arrested on Wednesday when he tried to break into the Tyger River Correctional Institution to distribute contraband.

The SCDC says that the suspect, Nathaniel Jose Perez, was charged with Trespassing onto a Correctional Facility, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute and Attempting to Furnish Prisoners With Contraband.

Backpacks full of contraband

The backpacks that the suspect used to bring contraband into the prison (South Carolina Department of Corrections April 1, 2021)

According to the SCDC, institution staff found Perez between an inner and outer fence after noise alerted the guards. They say that Perez received cuts from the fence's razor wire and was taken to a local hospital before going to the Spartanburg County detention center.

The SCDC says that officers also confiscated four backpacks full of contraband, including marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and other items.

