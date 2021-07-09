HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - Hart County deputies said a man turned himself in after shooting a woman three times.
Forty-two-year-old Maurice Lamar McCord, is charged with possession of a gun during the commission of crime and aggravated assault. He's now at the Hart County jail.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call around 10:27 p.m. Thursday from a woman who said she had been shot on Fleming Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found the woman with three gunshot wounds.
Deputies said McCord, who wasn't at the scene when deputies initially arrived, later turned himself in early Friday morning.
