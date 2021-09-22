Tree down

Firefighters with Gaffney City Fire clear tree from road (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 22, 2021).

Tree Down

Firefighters with Gaffney City Fire clear tree from road (FOX CAROLINA/Sept. 22, 2021).

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A tree fell down on a car while a person was driving on Gettys Drive in Gaffney, according to the Gaffney City Fire Department.

According to Gaffney Fire, the driver is unharmed, but the car is totaled. 

Firefighters are working to clear the tree out the road, Gaffney Fire. 

