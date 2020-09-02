LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Florida man was on a mission to help an Upstate animal shelter get some much-needed funds Wednesday night.
Kris Rotonda of Jordan’s Way spent the evening walking from the Laurens County Animal Shelter to Union wearing chains that were found at the site of dog fighting operations.
As of 7 p.m., he had raised $4,420.
Rotonda streamed his walk live on Facebook.
The money will be donated to the Laurens County Animal Shelter.
Rotonda said he will be walking in every state in the country over the next 52 weeks to help local animal shelters.
