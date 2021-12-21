ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Texas man wanted for two possible home invasions stole a car and fled to a Georgia county with two children, according to the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the man initially crashed his car on Evergreen Road in Anderson. We're told the two small children were in the car at the time.
The man then ran a short distance with his kids to Cindy Lane where he stole a Chrysler, according to Foster.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Anderson County deputies reached out in regards to the Texas man and his children. Hart County deputies stopped the trio on Reed Creek Road in Hart County and he was arrested.
Anderson County Criminal Investigation detectives are investigating this incident, according to Sheriff Cleveland.
