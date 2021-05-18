ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Domino's Pizza.
According to the police department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, a man, believed to be armed with a gun, walked into a Domino's on Patton Avenue and demanded the employee give him money from the register. The man got the money from the register and quickly fled the building.
Police described the man as having a thin build and wearing a black hoodie with a gray mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD searching for driver who attempted to run over man on side of road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.