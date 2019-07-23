BROOKLYN, NY (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Marshals Service said their New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and other offenses by the Easley Police Department.
Marshals said Peter Jamel Stokes, 36 was arrested at a Brooklyn apartment on Monday.
Easley police charged Stokes with attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime, and possession of firearm/ammunition with conviction of violent crime after a violent incident that occurred on May 6, 2017 along Davis Street in Easley.
Stokes is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.
