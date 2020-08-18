FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies said Tuesday a man who was wanted for earlier offenses of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Arson was arrested after a chase Tuesday morning.
Deputies said the chase began when they spotted Jeffery Bigham, the suspect, in a vehicle in Hickory Tavern and tried to pull the car over.
The chase ended on Highway 101.
Bigham was arrested on the following charges:
- Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Transport of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle with Broken Seal
- Burglary, Third Degree
- Arson, Third Degree
- Grand Larceny X4
- Domestic Violence, Third Degree
- Trespassing
Deputies said Bigham is expected to face additonal charges as well.
