ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers said a man wanted for burglary turned himself in, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said Andre Phillip Flunory was wanted for felony first-degree burglary.
Police said anyone who sees Flunory should exercise caution.
Flunory was wanted for an incident that happened Tuesday morning just outside downtown Asheville.
Officers described Flunory as being 44-years-old, 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He also has a scar on his forehead and had a tattoo on his left arm of an Egyptian skull statue and “BLKN.”
On Wednesday, the department said Flunory turned himself in and is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $80,000 secure bond.
