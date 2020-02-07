ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a man wanted for multiple child sex crimes was arrested Friday morning.
Hendrick Tyjar Johnson, 35, of Hendersonville, had 17 open warrants for 5 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child Less than 15 Years of Age, 7 counts Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child Under the Age of 15, and 5 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.
Police said Johnson was located and arrested in Erskine Street Apartments.
MORE NEWS - Zoo will name a rat after your ex, feed it to a snake on Valentine's Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.