MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department says a man, wanted out of Williamsburg for two crimes involving minors, was apprehended after leading them on a brief foot chase Tuesday morning.
Police say they first responded to an accident on East Butler Road near Brookebend Road around 8:14 a.m. While officers were speaking to all parties involved, they say the passenger of the at-fault vehicle gave them a false name - then took off on foot.
The man, later identified as Carl Lawrence Hoilett, lead officers on a foot pursuit and was taken into custody around 11:34 a.m. after police learned he was hiding at an apartment complex on Bethel Road.
Through their investigation, police learned Hoilett had two active warrants out of Williamsburg. They are as follows:
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
In addition to those charges, the Mauldin Police Department is charging the 45-year-old with resisting a stop, and false information to police.
