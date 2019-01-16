LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Laurens County deputies announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to burglaries throughout the county.
Deputies first put out a warrant for David McJunkin Jr. following a January 3 theft at Sandy Springs Electrical in Laurens. Investigators were able to identify McJunkin as the suspect.
A warrant on him was put out for grand larceny (enhanced), due to him having prior convictions for property crimes.
On January 14, deputies were called to a burglary at Bryant's Body Shop in Laurens where they found multiple items stolen. Deputies were able to locate the items in the woods across the street.
Investigators were able to connect McJunkin to this burglary. They arrested him later in the evening when he returned to retrieve the stolen goods he'd hidden in the woods.
McJunkin was charged with burglary second degree and two counts of grand larceny. He is being held at the Johnson Detention Center on a $110,000 bond.
“This criminal has had numerous second chances but as you can see, he continues to terrorize our community and steal from businesses in Laurens County," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Hopefully this time we can send him back to prison where he belongs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.