COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say they shot and wounded a man who was wanted in Minnesota for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter.
Authorities say 29-year-old Renard Lydell Carter was headed to South Carolina to kill an ex-girlfriend.
Investigators say they got that woman to safety and then found Carter at a Columbia hotel Sunday night.
Police say Carter pointed a BB gun that looked like a real rifle at officers.
Police in Rochester, Minnesota, say Carter killed 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote and 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Miller in their home.
Their bodies were found Sunday afternoon about eight hours before officers found Carter in South Carolina.
