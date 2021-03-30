WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sherriff's Office says they arrested a man in Westminster yesterday on a Fugitive from Justice charge related to multiple sexual assault charges in Georgia.
Mark Roy Paul Groscope is wanted in the state of Georgia on charges of Sodomy, Incest and Sex Offense Against Child.
Groscope was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Monday. Custody of Groscope was transferred to Rabun County Sheriff's office in Georgia on Tuesday morning.
The Oconee County Sherriff's office says that the Rabun County Sherriff's Office requested for them to make contact with Groscope. Deputies arrived at Groscope's location on Coffee Road and placed him into custody on Monday.
