Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for murder in the stabbing death of 33-year-old, Joshua DeWayne Rankin.
The sheriff's office says a warrant was issued for James Edward Valentine of Holly Street in Gaffney.
Deputies tell us the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning while Rankin was visiting a friends home on West Robinson Street in Gaffney.
We're told Rankin and Valentine got into an argument on the front porch of the home. Deputies say during this argument, Rankin was stabbed by Valentine.
Following the stabbing, the coroner's office says Rankin ran through the home and out the back door into a field on East Fredrick Street where he collapsed and died.
Gaffney Police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the case at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
"I got a phone call about 5:00 this morning that my brother was dead. I was stunned and at first I couldn't say nothing. I was stunned," Josh Rankin’s sister, Kisher Rankin Spearman said, "I just didn't know Saturday would be the last time I'd see my brother."
Police later released a photo of Valentine, who is wanted for murder after the deadly stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haney with the Gaffney Police Department at 864-489-8115.
