GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor in 2020 may be in the Upstate area, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in July on St. Helena Island.
The Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Larry Atchley is listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted on an active warrant for the offense of criminal sexual conduct of a minor in the first degree.
Deputies said Atchley is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, weighing at 250 pounds and 5'10.
Atchley may be in the Upstate, possibly Spartanburg or Union counties, according to the Sheriff's Office.
If anyone has information regarding his location contact Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, to remain anonymous.
