COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man wanted in connection to an almost 20-year-old Georgia homicide was captured Thursday by authorities in South Carolina.
Police in Columbus, Georgia, say 47-year-old Alvin Shane Barfield was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Albert Carter Woolfolk, who was fatally stabbed on July 16, 2003. Woolfork's case went cold but police said they discovered fresh leads, including new witness descriptions and physical evidence.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Barfield in December and authorities found him in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Barfield is now awaiting extradition to Columbus. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
