GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who was featured on the popular TV show “Live PD”
In 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the A&E network, and Big Fish Entertainment.
Lawyers representing Fredrick West filed the lawsuit on April 29.
The lawsuit also named a deputy and other unnamed John Does as defendants in the case.
The suit claims West was outside his home and visiting friends on April 27, 2017, when the group was “aggressively approached” by deputies and searched.
The lawsuit claims West and his party had committed no crime but deputies did find drugs hidden in a nearby bush.
The lawsuit states West was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, but drug charge was dismissed in October 2018 due to insufficient evidence.
West says the episode of Live PD featuring his arrest has aired nationally “countless times” since it first aired, causing irreparable harm.
West is demanding a jury trial and seeking damages for false arrest, defamation, and invasion of privacy.
FOX Carolina reached out to Big Fish, A&E and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for comment but we have not yet received responses from any of the parties.
