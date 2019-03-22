GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo said a Greenwood man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday morning in charges from a 2018 crash that claimed two lives.
Ronald Lee Derossett, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension.
The crash happened on May 5, 2017. Derossett was traveling west along Highway 72/221 from Laurens to Greenwood near the Lander University Equestrian Center in his 1999 Jeep when he plowed into two motorcycles while attempting to turn left on Evans Pond Road.
45-year-old John Ruley and 57-year-old Tommy Burdette were operating the motorcycles and each had a female passenger. Both Ruley and Burdette were killed in the crash and Stumbo said the women suffered injuries that will impact them for many years.
Derossett’s blood alcohol level was tested after the crash and found to be .205 percent, more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.
“There is absolutely no reason that John (Ruley) and Tommy (Burdette) should not be beginning to enjoy warmer weather as they ride their motorcycles with the ladies they loved,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news release. “Instead, that night, Ronald Derossett chose to become grossly intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is my hope that the families of these two men can begin to heal from this tragedy and that their legacies will live on for generations to come.”
