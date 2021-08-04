This April 2021 image provided by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Austin Williams Lanz. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, a Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office via AP)